Man Drives Car Off Greenwich Roadway Into Coastal Rocks

First responders rescued an elderly driver in Fairfield County after he drove off the end of a roadway and landed on the rocks keeping him from driving into Long Island Sound.

The scene of the crash.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Greenwich Police Deparment
Kathy Reakes
According to Assistant Chief Mark Zuccerella of the Greenwich Police, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, when the man drove off the end of Steamboat Road.

"Due to low tide, no water rescue was needed," Zuccerella said.

The driver sustained an ankle injury and was transported to Stamford Hospital. 

Greenwich Police did not identify the driver. 

The investigation into why the subject drove off the end of the roadway is underway. At this time, there is no further information.

