Man Drives Car Off Greenwich Roadway Into Coastal Rocks

According to Assistant Chief Mark Zuccerella of the Greenwich Police, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, when the man drove off the end of Steamboat Road.

"Due to low tide, no water rescue was needed," Zuccerella said.

The driver sustained an ankle injury and was transported to Stamford Hospital.

Greenwich Police did not identify the driver.

The investigation into why the subject drove off the end of the roadway is underway. At this time, there is no further information.

