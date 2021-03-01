COVID-19: CT Teachers, Daycare Workers, Those 55-And-Over Start Getting Vaccines

Access to the coveted COVID-19 vaccine has just expanded in Connecticut, with teachers, daycare workers, and residents over the age of 55 now eligible to make vaccination appointments.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 1, approximately a half-million new Connecticut residents are now eligible to schedule their appointments through the state’s website.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont previously said that educators and childcare workers who are now eligible will receive instructions on scheduling an appointment directly through their employers.

Appointments can be scheduled online through the state’s Vaccine Administration Management System.

“When using the online VAMS scheduling system, people are reminded that they must first submit a form requesting access to the scheduling system,” health officials said. "After that form is submitted, they will receive an email with instructions on accessing the scheduling system.

“This email is not automatic and can take several hours to a day to send. The form to access the VAMS system is now available to all eligible residents here, but access to the scheduling system will not be granted until Monday and new registrations will not be processed continuously overnight.”

The Department of Public Health made note that the state is expecting a potentially lengthy wait for new vaccine appointments due to the demand and a limited supply of doses allocated to Connecticut by the federal government.

“The state anticipates that demand for the vaccine will far outweigh the supply as this new group opens Monday,” they said. “Newly eligible residents are urged to be patient and recognize most will not be able to schedule their appointment first thing Monday morning due to limited vaccine supply.”

The eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut expands in three weeks on Monday, March 22.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said on Monday that more doses of the vaccine are expected to be coming, and that additional appointments will be coming in upcoming weeks.

“As CT's vaccination program continues to expand, those who've become newly eligible may not be able to make appointments immediately due to limited supplies,” he said. “We know people are eager, but it will take time to get everyone scheduled.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.