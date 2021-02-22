COVID-19: Here's When CT Is Expanding Vaccine Eligibility To General Population

The COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to the general population in Connecticut as the state continues vaccinating residents at one of the quickest rates in the country.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state will be continuing with an age-based approach to rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine, including dedicated clinics next month for educators and childcare providers.

According to Lamont, age is one of the strongest factors contributing to COVID-19 deaths, with 96 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Connecticut occurring in people over the age of 55.

The schedule for the vaccine eligibility:

Monday, March 1: expands to age group 55 to 64;

Monday, March 22: expands to age group 45 to 54;

Monday, April 12: expands to age group 35 to 44;

Monday, May 3: expands to age group 16 to 34.

Lamont also announced that he is directing the Connecticut Department of Public Health to set numerical targets and work with vaccine providers to ensure that vaccines are administered to people living in the highest-risk communities in proportion to its population.

“In a perfect world, we would have enough doses of the vaccine to get it to all 3.6 million people in Connecticut right now, however, each state is being given a very limited supply, which is why we must take this phased approach,” he said. “Connecticut’s healthcare providers have been doing an amazing job getting the vaccine to people as quickly as they can, and using age as the only qualifying factor is one of the reasons why they’ve had success so far.

In addition to expanding the eligibility list, Connecticut will also be making PreK-12 school staff and teachers, and professional childcare providers eligible to receive the vaccine.

“This new approach allows for more workers across Connecticut to get vaccinated in a short period of time, and it eliminates potentially complicated rules, making it easier and more equitable for everyone to receive their vaccination,” Connecticut Business and Industry Association president and CEO Chris DiPentima said. "It is critical that we vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible.”

Lamont said that educators and childcare professionals will receive information from their school districts in advance of March 1.

“The last thing we want to do is complicate the process for them and cause delays that slow things down and exacerbate issues regarding equitable access,” he added. “A vaccination program of this magnitude is unprecedented in recent times, and I appreciate everyone’s understanding of the fluid nature of this situation.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.