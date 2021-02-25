COVID-19: Here's How Many Doses Of New Johnson & Johnson Vaccine CT Will Get, Lamont Announces

Tens of thousands of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been earmarked for Connecticut, provided it gains federal approval for emergency use by an oversight committee, possibly as soon as this weekend.

This week, the Food and Drug administration staff endorsed the new vaccine, which would only require one dose and is easier to store than the current Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

If approved by the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Friday, Feb. 26 for emergency use, it would give states a third vaccine option to ramp up distribution of the vaccine.

According to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, the federal government advised that the Nutmeg State will receive 30,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, pending the authorization.

Additionally, Lamont said that another allocation of 100,000 Pfizer and Moderna doses is expected next week, allowing Connecticut to speed up its distribution of the vaccine.

“When we started out, when it came to vaccines, we were getting about 45,000, 46,000 first doses, and now we’re up to 100,000 a week, and next week we get our first 30,000 from J&J, so help is on the way,” Lamont said.

“We have in place the structure to get everyone vaccinated, we want to make it easy,” he added. “So take advantage. Spring is coming … Spring is in the air. The vaccines are going to make this something that we can put in our rearview mirror very soon.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.