Harris Grannick, age 45, of Greenwich, was charged on Tuesday, Dec. 2 in Greenwich for an incident that occurred in December 2023.

According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police, Grannick was charged with risk of injury to a child and reckless endangerment after an overdose took place in an apartment with a child nearby.

Police did not say if the overdose victim survived.

He was released on a $50,000 bond.

