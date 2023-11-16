Greenwich Man, 20, Passed Out In Car Charged With DUI

Daniel Estrella-Ortiz, of Greenwich, was charged on Sunday, Nov. 11 after police found him passed out behind the wheel of his running car in a no-parking zone on Bruce Park Ave.

According to Lt. Ted Latiak of the Greenwich Police, officers had to shake Estrella-Ortiz to wake him up. Once away, police said he admitted to consuming alcohol during the night.

He also failed a series of field sobriety tests, Latiak said.

Estrella-Ortiz was charged with DUI and improper parking and released on a $250 bond.

