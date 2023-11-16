Fair 50°

Greenwich Man, 20, Passed Out In Car Charged With DUI

A 20-year-old Fairfield County man was charged with DUI after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel of his car in a no-parking zone. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Michael Förtsch
Kathy Reakes
Daniel Estrella-Ortiz, of Greenwich, was charged on Sunday, Nov. 11 after police found him passed out behind the wheel of his running car in a no-parking zone on Bruce Park Ave.

According to Lt. Ted Latiak of the Greenwich Police, officers had to shake Estrella-Ortiz to wake him up. Once away, police said he admitted to consuming alcohol during the night. 

He also failed a series of field sobriety tests, Latiak said.

Estrella-Ortiz was charged with DUI and improper parking and released on a $250 bond. 

