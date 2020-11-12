State Senator From Fairfield County Takes Over As Republican Leader

Connecticut State Senator Kevin C. Kelly, who has represented District 21 since 2011, was elected as the body's minority leader by the Connecticut State Senate Republican Caucus.

The position entails speaking for the Republican caucus, detailing the party's reasoning for votes and negotiating with the Governor and majority leaders from the Connecticut House of Representatives on the caucus's behalf.

"I want to thank the people of the 21st district for entrusting me to continue serving Monroe, Seymour, Shelton and Stratford," wrote Kelly on Instagram. "It is truly an honor and privilege to represent your voices in Hartford.

"I pledge to continue standing up for policies that make our state more affordable for all people by reducing tax burdens on working- and middle-class families, creating opportunities in education and jobs, and increasing health care access and affordability."

"As a state we must remain focused on working together to help people through the unprecedented challenges of pandemic recovery. I will continue to advocate for job growth and protecting those most vulnerable to COVID-19: our elderly population and minority communities."

Prior to working as an elder attorney with a private practice in Stratford, Kelly was an investigator for over 13 years with the Department of Social Services. He currently serves on the State Senate's Aging Committee, Insurance and Real Estate Committee, the Committee on Children and the Regulation Review Committee.

“I am incredibly honored to be named the next leader of the Senate Republican Caucus,” said Kelly. “Our caucus is made up of hard-working individuals who love our state and are ready to fight for it."

Throughout his career in politics, Kelly has focused on health care affordability and accessibility, growing jobs, improving women's health care, advancing "aging in place" initiative and other concerns facing the elderly population of the state.

Kelly will replace State Senator Len Fasano (R-North Haven), who has held the position since 2014. Kelly, who ran unopposed for his seat this year, named State Senator Paul Formica (R-East Lyme) as his deputy.

"Paul Formica’s expertise on the budget, experience as a small business owner and job creator, as well as his ability to bring people together will make him an exceptional partner in leading our caucus during these difficult times," said Kelly of the decision.

After the November election, only 12 Republicans of 36 total members sit on Connecticut's State Senate, giving the body's Democrats a veto-proof majority.

