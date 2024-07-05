Fair 80°

Fairfield Moves Fireworks Due To Storms, Rain

Don't worry; thunderstorms forecast for the weekend won't ruin planned fireworks displays in Fairfield County; they are just moved a day later. 

Firework displays across Fairfield County have been changed to Sunday, July 7, due to rain and thunderstorms forecast for Saturday, July 6.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/designecologist
Numerous cities and towns, including Stamford, New Canaan, Fairfield, and Greenwich, announced on Friday, July 5, that they have canceled fireworks scheduled for Saturday, July 6, to Sunday, July 7.

All the details remain the same, such as time and place, just the date has changed.

"Safety is always our top priority in making any decision to postpone," said Fairfield First Selectman William Gerber. "The weather for Sunday is expected to be rain-free, and thus a much better day to be on the beaches or on boats on the water viewing the fireworks."

For information on your town or city, contact City Hall or check its Facebook page. 

