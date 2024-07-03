Skimming Device Found On ATM At Fairfield Gas Station

According to Sgt. Michael Stahl with the Fairfield Police Department said the device was found at the Mobil Gas Station at 1271 Stratfield Road on Monday, July 1.

An ATM repair technician discovered the device, but it is unknown when it was placed there, Stahl said.

Steps to Protect Yourself:

Check your bank statements: If you have used this ATM, review your bank statements for any unauthorized withdrawals.

Notify your bank: Consider contacting your bank to request a replacement card if you notice suspicious activity.

Tips for Recognizing Skimming Devices on ATMs:

Inspect the card reader: Look for any loose, bulky, or misaligned parts on the card reader. It may have been tampered with if it looks different from other ATMs.

Examine the keypad: Check if the keypad is thicker than usual or appears to be a fake overlay.

Cover your PIN: Always use your hand to shield the keypad while entering your PIN in case there is a hidden camera.

Wiggle everything: Wiggle the card reader and keypad to see if they feel loose or removable.

Stay vigilant and report any suspicious ATMs or devices to the Fairfield Police Department.

To report suspicious activity, contact the department at 203-254-4800.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.