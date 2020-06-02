I-95 Argument Leads To Charges For Man, Police Say

An argument between a man and woman with a court-issued no-contact order driving on I-95 led to an arrest when the fight spilled into Fairfield County, police said.

Officers from the Darien Police Department were dispatched to the parking lot of the Color Lounge on Noroton Avenue shortly after noon on Saturday, May 30, where there was a report of a man and woman arguing in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Bridgeport resident Joshua Jacobs and his female victim, who had been on I-95 when they got into a verbal argument.

Investigators said that the pair pulled off the highway into Darien, and continued their fight, prompting a third party to call the police.

Investigation into the incident determined that Jacobs was the subject of a no-contact order which forbade him from having any contact with his victim. Jacobs also admitted to kicking his victim’s car.

Jacobs was taken into custody and charged with violation of a protective order and breach of peace. Jacobs was released and scheduled to appear in court in Bridgeport on Monday, June 1.

