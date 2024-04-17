The incident occurred in Fairfield around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at Hemlock Hardware at 1860 Post Road.

According to Sgt. Michael Stahl of the Fairfield Police officers responded to the hardware store after receiving a report of a suspicious man.

On the scene, officers found Orlando Roper of New York City behaving erratically, Stahl said.

Roper was behind his vehicle parked near an adjacent business, brandishing an axe, Stahl said; despite officers' attempts to engage him peacefully, Roper made statements indicating his desire for officers to use deadly force to make him put the axe down.

Stahl said efforts were made to de-escalate the situation, but Roper fled on foot while still wielding the axe.

Stahl said officers followed across railroad tracks and and eventually I-95. Despite the deployment of less-lethal measures, Roper persisted in his flight until he was eventually surrounded by officers, dropping the axe without further resistance.

Roper was arrested and charged with breach of peace and interfering with officers.

"We are reminded of the inherent dangers and uncertainties our officers confront daily," Stahl said. "However, we are fortunate to have a team of dedicated professionals trained in employing less-lethal measures and de-escalation tactics."

The Fairfield Police Department also thanked the Connecticut State Police and Westport Police Department for their assistance.

