CT Man Accused Of Sending Threatening Texts

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly sending threatening text messages, including one in which he claimed he would shoot the victim’s “whole family with no remorse."

Irwin Mueses, age 39, of West Hartford, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and charged with threatening and breach of peace, said the Southington Police.

According to police, around 8 a.m. on Jan. 19, officers were sent to a residence on Spring Lake Road for a threatening complaint.

The victim told officers that he was being threatened by Mueses stemming from incidents over text messages that began on Friday, Jan. 15, police said.

On Jan. 15, the victim told officers he received a text message from a friend who had not heard from Mueses in two weeks. The next day, the victim received a return text message from Mueses suggesting the “friend” was interfering.

Again on Monday, Jan. 18, the victim received additional text messages in which Mueses threatened to stab, slap the shit out of, break the victim's face and make sure he won't breathe again, police said.

The same day, the victim received another text message from Mueses containing two photos of what appears to be a black semi-automatic handgun.

The text messages following the pictures said, "stay away from me as possible I will shoot ya, whole family, with no remorse", "That's next time I see you do ya self a favor you ever see me run", and "People like you get shot," police said.

An investigation determined both the text message and photos originated in Tolland.

With the assistance of the Connecticut State Police, Mueses was located and taken into custody.

Mueses was held on a $250,000 cash or surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.