COVID-19: Those Who Gather At Closed Recreation Spaces Will Now Be Fined In Fairfield

One Fairfield County town which has closed all of its parks, beaches, and recreational spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin issuing fines for those who violate the closure.

Fairfield Police said they would begin issuing fines on Monday, April 6, to those who visit areas that are closed until further notice.

The department said that despite the closure issued by Fairfield Emergency Management Team last month, officials continue to receive reports of individuals using these recreational areas.

The department said they will continually patrol all closed areas and take appropriate enforcement action.

Enforcement may include but is not limited to, the issuance of $92 trespassing infractions.

"People's lives depend on every one of us and our commitment to following local, state and federal guidelines that tell us to remain home and restrict contact with only members of our households," the department said.

First Selectwomen Brenda Kupchick said with 70 confirmed cases and 4 deaths from COVID-19, it's important for residents to follow the guidelines.

"We are in the acceleration phase of the pandemic and the next several weeks will be very challenging and the pressure on our healthcare system will peak," she said. "Lives depend on you staying home."

For more information and resources related to COVID-19 please go to www.fairfieldct.org .

