COVID-19: Those Violating Some New Measures At CT State Parks Could Face Arrest, Felony Charges

New, stricter measures have been announced to support safe, solitary enjoyment of outdoor spaces during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Connecticut.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said if the new measures at Connecticut state parks are not followed, penalties range from a verbal warning to a $5,000 fine and even arrests and felony charges for interfering or obstructing any lawful civil preparedness activity.

Visitors to parks may walk, hike and fish, but they must maintain safe social distancing and those in parks are not permitted to gather in groups of more than five people.

In addition, any person who violates the ban will be subject to a 30-day eviction from all State Parks and other lands under DEEP’s oversight.

DEEP staffers are adapting operational plans for the state’s most popular parks, such as Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, including targeted reductions in parking availability and other measures on a park-specific basis.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.