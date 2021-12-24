COVID-19: New Deaths Reported, Infections Stay High In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

Seventy-five new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the past week in Connecticut, which has seen the number of new infections rapidly continue to spread across the state.

In the past week, Connecticut hospitals recorded more than six dozen new virus-related deaths, bringing the total as of Thursday, Dec. 23 to 9,077 statewide since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in Connecticut has been fluctuating in the past week, spiking up to 9.02 percent of those tested on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

On Dec. 22, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were more than 37,000 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, resulting in 3,416 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

Sixteen new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated up to 837.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines, with 2,837,445 first doses administered as of Dec. 23, while 2,519,904 have completed the vaccination process with both shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Dec. 23:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 87 percent;

35-44: 89 percent;

25-34: 82 percent;

18-24: 76 percent;

16-17: 82 percent;

12-15: 74 percent;

5-11: 32 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:

Fairfield: 127,699 (2,344 deaths);

New Haven: 123,300 (2,325);

Hartford: 115,037 (2,663);

New London: 33,949 (520);

Litchfield: 21,082 (363);

Middlesex: 17,714 (410);

Windham: 16,927 (243);

Tolland: 13,730 (208).

