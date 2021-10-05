Comcast Says MSG Network's Audience Is 'Virtually Non-Existent' Amid Contract Dispute

Comcast is explaining why the company's Xfinity network made the decision not to renew its agreement with MSG Networks, leaving some sports fans in search of a new place to watch live games.

Xfinity reported that it was unable to come to an agreement with MSG and MSG+ before the previous agreement expired on Thursday, Sept. 30.

“We don’t believe that our customers should have to pay the millions of dollars in fees that MSG is demanding for some of the most expensive sports content in the country with extremely low viewership in our markets," Comcast said in a statement. "According to our data, customer viewership of the MSG networks is virtually non-existent."

MSG Networks previously called the situation "deeply disappointing," and criticized Comcast's decision to reject its proposals as the NBA and NHL seasons are beginning.

MSG Networks is urging customers to "to demand access to their teams and to learn how to switch to a provider that carries MSG Networks in their area."

"Almost 95 percent of all customers who received MSG over the past year did not watch more than 10 of the approximately 240 games it broadcast. Additionally, up to 80% of customers didn’t watch any MSG content at all each month in that timeframe," Comcast added. "We have successfully negotiated thousands of agreements with programmers and reached agreements in almost every instance and are disappointed that MSG decided to pull their content rather than reach a fair agreement.”

Comcast's Xfinity said customers who want to continue watching New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and New Jersey Devils games can find the nationally-televised games on TNT and ESPN, adding that MSG/MSG+ are available on Fubo.

