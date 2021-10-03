Contract Dispute Leads To Comcast's Xfinity Dropping MSG Network Just As NBA, NHL Seasons Start

Sports fans in Connecticut, New Jersey, and some areas in New York may need to find a new place to watch live NBA and NHL games after Comcast's Xfinity made the decision not to renew its agreement with MSG Networks.

Xfinity said it was unable to come to an agreement with MSG and MSG+ before the current agreement expired on Thursday, Sept. 30.

For those looking to continue watching the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and New Jersey Devils games, the company said some of the contests will be available on TBS and ESPN.

"Nationally televised Knicks games will be on ESPN and TNT. MSG/MSG+ are available on Fubo. Please check your local listings for games that may be airing in your area," Xfinity added.

MSG Networks called the situation "deeply disappointing," in a newly-released statement.

“Right when fans are looking forward to the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, Comcast dropped MSG Networks to try to force us to accept terms they’d never agree to for their own regional sports networks, including SNY in New York," MSG Networks said. "They rejected proposals that are consistent with their current deal and deals we have with other major providers, as well as our offer to keep our programming on air under existing terms so we could continue to work on a longer-term agreement."

MSG Networks is urging customers to visit this website "to demand access to their teams and to learn how to switch to a provider that carries MSG Networks in their area."

