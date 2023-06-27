Member Of Raveis Real Estate Family Killed In Fairfield Crash Remembered For 'Loving Heart'

Massachusetts native Meghan Raveis, age 45, died on Friday, June 23 after she was struck by a vehicle while walking near her Connecticut residence in the town of Fairfield in the 500 block of Redding Road.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Town of Fairfield Police said.

William Raveis identifies itself on its website as is the No. 1 independent family-owned real estate company in the Northeast and Florida and recognized, both locally and globally, by industry experts:

As a child born and raised in Springfield, and through the love of her family, Meghan developed a character and diverse set of skills that would appear in life’s later accomplishments, according to her obituary.

She was "a beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend whose loving heart was felt by those around her," her obituary said. "She was a model of devotion to her family, friends, and interests which brought communities together and advocated on behalf of those in need."

She is survived by:

Her husband, Ryan, and children, Eleanor, Dane, and Conor;

Parents, Maurice and Eileen Cavanaugh of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts;

Brothers and their wives and children, Brian, Tatiana, Charlie, Wes, Drew, and Reese Cavanaugh of Hingham, Massachusetts; and Daniel, Jennifer, Travis, Colton and Gavin Cavanaugh of Hingham, Massachusetts;

Father- and mother-in-law William and Candy Raveis of Naples, Florida;

Sister and brother-in-law, Laurie Raveis and Dennis Kole of Bellingham, Washington.

Brother-in-law, Chris Raveis, and his children Laci, Charlotte, and Will of Rowayton, Connecticut.

"She possessed a fierce dedication to anything that she put her mind to," her obituary said.

She was a member of the National Honor Society and the Massachusetts state soccer championship team at Cathedral High School, as well as the Massachusetts state all-star team.

At Williams College, she continued to excel as a student athlete who would help lead her soccer team to the NCAA Division III Final Four and would complete her athletic career by receiving an NCAA all-tournament honors in her senior season.

After graduating Williams in 2000 with a degree in psychology, she worked in the financial services industry, leading teams for State Street Research, Columbia Management, and Legg Mason, before devoting all her energy to her family.

Meghan and Ryan married in 2005 through a love that was born from a college friendship and blossomed into something so much more than they could have ever imagined, her obituary said.

As her children grew, Meghan began reapplying her unique life skills and personal traits to advocate for charities and those in need, according to the obituary.

Meghan would serve lunch at the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, support the Adam J. Lewis House, and most notably, became the managing director of the William Raveis Charitable fund where she spearheaded its expansion to include 40 regional events across New England and Florida.

"She did all of this while also launching the Raveis Ride+Walk, the largest and most successful event in the company’s history," said her obituary.

In recognition of these inspiring and selfless efforts, Meghan was recognized as the William Raveis Entrepreneur of the Year and named to the Damon Runyon Board of Directors in 2015.

"Meghan lived a beautiful and full life," said her obituary. "She humbly touched the lives of countless people without seeking praise or attention, and her heart was filled by her family and friendships.

"She will be missed beyond measure, but her presence and memory will remain embedded forever."

"The Fairfield Police Department extends our condolences to the Raveis family along with their friends and loved ones during this difficult time," the department said. "This is still an active investigation as we work to determine the exact cause of the accident."

Private services for Meghan will be held for her immediate family and close friends.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.