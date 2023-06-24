Fatal Crash: 45-Year-Old Woman Struck By Vehicle In Residential Neighborhood In Fairfield

It happened just before 3 p.m. Friday, June 23 in the town of Fairfield, in the 500 block of Redding Road.

A 45-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle which remained at the scene, Fairfield Police said.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

The operator of the vehicle is cooperating with the ongoing investigating, police said.

The Fairfield Police Department urges anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact the department at 203-254-4800.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.