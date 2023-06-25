ID Released For 45-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed In Residential Fairfield Neighborhood

It happened just before 3 p.m. Friday, June 23 in the town of Fairfield, in the 500 block of Redding Road.

The investigation, led by Fairfield Police Crash Investigation and Reconstruction personnel, has revealed the following details:

The woman, now identified as Meghan Raveis, age 45, of Fairfield, was walking southbound alongside the northbound travel lane on Redding Road.

A southbound vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane, striking a mailbox and then Raveis, Fairfield Police said.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Emergency personnel responded and transported Raveis to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Fairfield Police Department urges anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact the department at 203-254-4800.

