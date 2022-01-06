New Specialty Prepared Foods Market Sets Grand Opening Date In Fairfield County

A specialty prepared foods market is set to host its grand opening in Fairfield County in the coming days.

The Country Table will host its grand opening in Greenwich on Monday, Jan. 10, according to an announcement from Greg Oshins and Chef Geoff Lazlo.

The market is set to offer guests and variety of prepared foods and drinks, including gourmet sandwiches, coffee, ice cream, made-to-order salads and more. The food and drinks will be available for dine-in or take-out.

“It’s all in the simple details,” Lazlo said in a statement. “We are taking a thoughtful approach to every ingredient and flavor profile. We’re looking to make fresh, great-tasting food that everyone will enjoy.”

The business is located at 1 Glenville St. in Greenwich.

