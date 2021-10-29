New Market To Offer Gourmet Sandwiches, Prepared Foods In Fairfield County

A new specialty prepared foods market is coming to Fairfield County.

The Country Table will open in Greenwich in December, according to an announcement from Chef Geoff Lazlo, who created the business in partnership with fellow Greenwich native, Greg Oshins.

The market will offer gourmet sandwiches, coffee, ice cream, made-to-order salads and more, which will be available for dine-in or take-out.

“It’s all in the simple details,” Lazlo said in a statement. “We are taking a thoughtful approach to every ingredient and flavor profile. We’re looking to make fresh, great-tasting food that everyone will enjoy.”

The new market will be located at 1 Glenville St. in Greenwich.

“The Country Table will be a convenient place to grab a freshly made-to-order salad or sandwich, a great cup of coffee, and most importantly, it will be a community hub that embodies the local, small-town feel of the Greenwich we remember from our childhood,” Lazlo added. “We can’t wait to open our doors later this fall.”

