Windows Smashed, Purses Stolen At Darien YMCA

The incident took place in Darien around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, June 5 at the YMCA located at 2420 Post Road.

Darien Police officers responded to the YMCA on a report of multiple motor vehicle burglaries, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police.

Officers determined that three motor vehicles had the windows smashed and belongings stolen from each vehicle.

All victims reported to officers that purses/wallets were stolen from each vehicle, Skoumbros said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Darien Police at 203-662-5300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.