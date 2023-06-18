Fair 69°

Windows Smashed, Purses Stolen At Darien YMCA

Police in Fairfield County are investigating after three vehicles had their windows smashed and belongings stolen.

Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Darien around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, June 5 at the YMCA located at 2420 Post Road.

Darien Police officers responded to the YMCA on a report of multiple motor vehicle burglaries, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police.

Officers determined that three motor vehicles had the windows smashed and belongings stolen from each vehicle. 

All victims reported to officers that purses/wallets were stolen from each vehicle, Skoumbros said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Darien Police at 203-662-5300. 

