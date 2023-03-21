Suspect At Large After Darien Woman Scammed By Email From 'Familiar Name At Workplace'

A suspect is at large after allegedly scamming a Darien woman out of money in an email scam pretending he was someone from her workplace.

The incident took place on Wednesday, March 15 when Darien police met with the victim of the larceny involving an email scam, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros.

The victim reported that earlier in the day she received an email from a familiar name at her workplace. The email requested that she purchase gift cards related to her work function, Skoumbros said.

The email explained to the victim that pictures of the gift cards will be emailed out to their clients so she would not have to mail them out. The victim was assured that she would be reimbursed for the purchases afterward, he added.

The email also claimed that the sender’s phone was not working so they would just be communicating by email.

The victim went to CVS and purchased $400 worth of gift cards and then sent them as well as the PIN number back to the person requesting them. Skoumbros said.

Skoumbros said the victim was then asked to go back and purchase $400 more in gift cards, which she did.

The victim realized she was possibly being scammed and called by phone the person she thought was sending her the email who confirmed they did not send those emails.

That's when she contacted the police.

