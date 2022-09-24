Report Of Erratic Driver Leads To Operating Under Influence Charge For Man In Darien

A 52-year-old man was charged after police said he drove in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than three times the legal limit.

Police responded to a report of an erratic driver in the area of Post Road and Hecker Avenue in Darien shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, the Darien Police Department said.

Police said an officer found the vehicle in the parking lot of 1358 Post Road, and the officer reported smelling alcohol when interacting with the driver, identified as New Haven County resident Brad Lenart, of Wallingford.

Authorities said Lenart was given field sobriety tests, which he did not perform to standard.

He submitted breathalyzer testing, which measured his BAC at .2862 at 3:02 p.m. and .2725 at 3:21 p.m., police reported.

Lenart was charged with operating under the influence, according to the report.

He was released on $250 bond and is set to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 26, police said.

