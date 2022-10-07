Man Who Stabbed Lyft Driver In Darien Nabbed Out-Of-State, Police Say

A man who police have been searching for months in connection with the stabbing of a Lyft driver in Fairfield County has been captured.

The incident took place on Monday, June 27 in Darien around 10:30 p.m. in the area of West Avenue.

According to Darien Police, while officers were responding to a vehicle crash they were updated that a Lyft driver had been stabbed and the suspect had fled the scene with the victim's cell phone.

The victim reported picking up a customer in Stamford and while en route to a destination in Norwalk, the victim was stabbed several times shortly after entering Darien, police said.

The victim told police he intentionally crashed his vehicle into a tree on West Avenue in order to stop the attack, police added.

The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Darien Detectives prepared numerous search warrants for Lyft account information and phone records, which led to a primary suspect.

Further investigation determined the suspect, identified as Abiola L. Shonowo, age 28, address unknown, was on probation in Maryland, police said.

A Baltimore County probation officer contacted Darien detectives notifying them that the suspect had been arrested in Baltimore County for crimes unrelated to the Darien incident.

Darien Detectives quickly reviewed the Maryland arrest reports and body camera footage and were able to determine the suspect was in possession of stolen property that further connected him to the Darien incident, police said.

An arrest warrant application was submitted and was approved by a Stamford Superior Court for Shonowo, with a court-set bond of one million dollars

He is currently awaiting extradition from Maryland to Darien.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.