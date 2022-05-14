Man Charged With DUI After Crash In Darien

A Fairfield County man was taken into custody for an alleged DUI after being involved in a one-car crash, police announced.

In Darien, police served an active arrest warrant for Wilton resident Michael Sackstein, age 32, on Sunday, May 8, stemming from an incident in April.

The crash was reported shortly before midnight on Tuesday, April 5 on Mansfield Avenue.

Police said that on the night of the crash, officers responded to the scene, where they found the vehicle on the side of the road with its airbags deployed and Sackstein standing next to the vehicle.

According to investigators, while speaking with officers about the crash, Sackstein allegedly had slurred speech and alcohol on his breath.

Sackstein was transported to an area hospital for evaluation, prompting police to apply for a search warrant for his blood records, which showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .18 at the time he was admitted, more than double the legal limit.

After his arrest, Sackstein was charged with operating under the influence and cited for speeding and failure to maintain his lane. He was released on a $60 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 17.

