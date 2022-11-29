Man Accused Of Burglarizing Wells Fargo Bank In Darien

A 26-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported that he burglarized a bank in Fairfield County.

Police responded to a burglar alarm at Wells Fargo Bank in Darien, located at 310 Heights Road, at about 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, the Darien Police Department said.

Officers discovered a shattered window and received a description of the suspect from security footage, authorities said.

They then located the suspect, identified as Raheem King, of New York City, walking on the Noroton Heights Train Station platform, police said.

He was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, authorities reported.

Police said King was held on $50,000 bond and taken to Stamford Court for arraignment.

