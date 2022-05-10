Firefighters Pull Off 'Tricky' Goose Rescue In Danbury

First responders in Fairfield County came to the rescue of a Canada Goose that found itself in a perilous situation.

On Sunday, May 8, members of the Danbury Fire Department responded to Rogers Park to perform “a tricky rescue,” officials said.

Upon arrival, fire crews said that they found the goose tangled up in the net behind the baseball field and could not get free.

According to a spokesperson for the fire department, firefighters went up in a tower ladder and were able to cut some of the netting from around the goose to bring him back down to land.

Once on the ground, the firefighters needed to cut more netting from the bird’s feet, let him rest and relax for a minute, before freeing it back into the wild.

All's well that ends well.

