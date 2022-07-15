Contact Us
Darien Man Accused Of Threatening Roommate With Gun

Nicole Valinote
Richard Deforest
Richard Deforest Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A Fairfield County man was charged after police said he threatened his roommate with a gun.

Officers investigated a report of a threatening incident between roommates at a residence on Fitch Avenue in Darien at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to the Darien Police Department. 

The complainant told police that during the overnight hours, 73-year-old Richard Deforest yelled at him, and when he walked past Deforest's room, he saw Deforest pointing a revolver at him, authorities said.

He also reported that Deforest followed him into the kitchen and pointed the gun at him, police said.

The complainant said he went outside of the home, and Deforest tapped on the glass window with the revolver, according to the report.

Police said Deforest was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and first-degree threatening.

He was released on 10 percent of $1,000 bond and is due in court on Tuesday, July 19, police said.

