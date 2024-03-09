Overcast 42°

Man Charged In Darien Domestic Violence Incident, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been charged with threatening in connection with a domestic incident. 

Photo Credit: Darien Police Department
John Reese, age 18, of Stamford, was arrested on Sunday, March 3 for the incident which occurred on Sunday, Jan. 14 in Darien. 

According to Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros. the victim told officers that she drove with Reese to a business in Darien where he threatened the victim with physical violence when she refused to give Reese the car keys. 

The victim reported that Reese took the vehicle without permission, which was found parked in Stamford. 

Reese was not located that day, which led to a Darien officer applying for an arrest warrant.

He was charged with:

  • Use of vehicle without permission
  • Threatening
  • Violation of protective order

Reese was processed was held on a court-set bond of $25,000.

