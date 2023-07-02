A Few Clouds 80°

DUI Arrest: 23-Year-Old From Westport Runs Stop Sign In Darien, Alerting Officers, Police Say

A local man was arrested after he drove through a stop sign, leading officers to conduct a sobriety test in Fairfield County.

Connor Calarco, aged 23, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, June 24 for allegedly driving under the influence, police report.
Sophie Grieser
On Saturday, June 24 at approximately 2:31 a.m., Darien Police officers reported seeing a car drive past a stop sign without stopping at Post Road and I-95 exit 13.

Once pulled over, authorities claim that a strong odor of alcohol was coming from the car, operated by 23-year-old Connor Calarco of Westport.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test on Calarco and he was taken to police headquarters after not performing to standard.

Calarco reportedly refused a breathalyzer test and was released at 10 percent of his $200 bond.

He is charged with:

  • Failure to obey a stop sign
  • Operating under the influence

Calraco is due in court on Wednesday, July 5. 

