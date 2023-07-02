DUI Arrest: 23-Year-Old From Westport Runs Stop Sign In Darien, Alerting Officers, Police Say

On Saturday, June 24 at approximately 2:31 a.m., Darien Police officers reported seeing a car drive past a stop sign without stopping at Post Road and I-95 exit 13.

Once pulled over, authorities claim that a strong odor of alcohol was coming from the car, operated by 23-year-old Connor Calarco of Westport.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test on Calarco and he was taken to police headquarters after not performing to standard.

Calarco reportedly refused a breathalyzer test and was released at 10 percent of his $200 bond.

He is charged with:

Failure to obey a stop sign

Operating under the influence

Calraco is due in court on Wednesday, July 5.

