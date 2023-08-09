Drunk Driver Nabbed After Crossing Double Yellow Line On Route 1 In Darien: Police

Norwalk resident Oscar Lemus-Salguero, age 34, was arrested after a Darien police officer saw him allegedly cross the double yellow line while driving on Route 1 (Post Road) on Monday, July 31 around 5:45 a.m., according to Sergeant Dan Skoumbros.

After pulling Lemus-Salguero's vehicle over and identifying him as the driver, the officer allegedly smelled the odor of alcohol on him. Lemus-Salguero then submitted to field sobriety tests, which police say he failed.

After being taken to police headquarters, Lemus-Salguero submitted to breathalyzer testing, which measured his blood-alcohol content as .1675 around 7 a.m. and .1562 around 7:20 a.m., Skoumbros said.

After being charged with operating under the influence and a traffic infraction, Lemus-Salguero was later released on 10 percent of his $200 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 10.

