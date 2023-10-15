Coffee Shop With Location In Greenwich Opens Second CT Store In Darien

Gregorys Coffee opened its second location in Connecticut on Friday, Oct. 13 in the Darien Commons.

Gregorys' other Connecticut locale is in Greenwich, at 343 Greenwich Ave.

Gregorys is known for its freshly brewed drip coffee, specialty handcrafted drinks, and house-made pastries.

Its everyday blend, Gregs House, has been hailed as smooth, naturally sweet, and balanced.

“At Gregorys Coffee we strive to see coffee differently and challenge the status quo,” says Gregory Zamfotis, founder and CEO of Gregorys Coffee. “We are excited to introduce our second location in Connecticut and welcome more Gregulars into our family.

"Darien exudes the feeling of family and we are so excited to join the community. This location has been a long time coming; we are delighted to officially open the doors.”

Gregorys Coffee said it strives to offer its customers a quality cup of coffee made from beans roasted locally in Long Island City and pastries baked fresh in each café.

The newest Connecticut Gregorys Coffee Shop is located at 108 Heights Road in the Darien Commons.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.