The incident occurred in Darien at the Darien Country Club around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 31.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, the victim returned to her vehicle when she found a rear window smashed and her purse and phone stolen.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information should contact the Darien Police at 203-662-5300.

