Bridgeport Man Nabbed For DWI After Driving Across Darien Front Yard, Police Say

The incident occurred in Darien on Friday, July 5, on Midbrook Lane.

According to Sgt. Mauricio Vigil of the Darien Police, Elder Rodriguez, age 32, of Bridgeport, was charged after officers responded to a resident's complaint of a car driving across his front yard.

Vigil said an investigation found that Rodriguez drove his vehicle onto the driveway and lawn of the residence, mistaking it for the road.

Officers on the scene detected the smell of alcohol and observed Rodriguez's unsteady balance, Vigil added.

Rodriguez failed a series of field sobriety tests, leading to his arrest for DWI and failure to drive right.

Chemical analysis revealed blood-alcohol levels of .1957 and .2011.

He was released after posting bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 26,

