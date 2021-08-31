Contact Us
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Found Shot To Death In Vehicle In Connecticut

Kathy Reakes
Connecticut State Police have identified a man who was found shot to death in a vehicle on I-91.
Connecticut State Police have identified a man found shot to death inside a car on I-91.

Dominique Kendrick Miller, age 23, of Bloomfield, was found by state police in a car on I-91 in Hartford County in Windsor Locks.

Miller was found around 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, after state police received a report of an unresponsive male on I-91 northbound. 

Responding troopers located Miller inside of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Detectives ask any witnesses to this fatal shooting to contact them at Troop H at 860-534-1040. 

All calls will remain confidential. 

