Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bus Driver Shortage Affects Large CT District On First Day Of School
Police & Fire

CT State Police Asking Public For Help After Man Found Shot To Death Inside Car

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police are seeking the help of any witnesses to a fatal shooting on I-91.
Police are seeking the help of any witnesses to a fatal shooting on I-91. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

Police are seeking the help of any witnesses to a fatal shooting on I-91.

The shooting took place around 7:35 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, in Hartford County, Connecticut State Police said.

This is what detectives know so far: 

Troopers received a report of an unresponsive man on the I-91 Northbound Exit 42 off-ramp, in Windsor Locks. 

Responding troopers located the man inside of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Detectives from the Central District Major Crime Unit were requested and responded to the scene. 

Any witnesses to this fatal shooting are asked to contact Detectives at Troop H at 860-534-1000. 

All calls will remain confidential. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.