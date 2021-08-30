CT State Police Asking Public For Help After Man Found Shot To Death Inside Car

Police are seeking the help of any witnesses to a fatal shooting on I-91.

The shooting took place around 7:35 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, in Hartford County, Connecticut State Police said.

This is what detectives know so far:

Troopers received a report of an unresponsive man on the I-91 Northbound Exit 42 off-ramp, in Windsor Locks.

Responding troopers located the man inside of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Central District Major Crime Unit were requested and responded to the scene.

Any witnesses to this fatal shooting are asked to contact Detectives at Troop H at 860-534-1000.

All calls will remain confidential.

