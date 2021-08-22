Tropical Storm Sunday: Here's How Many Have Lost Power So Far In Connecticut

More than 28,000 Connecticut customers have lost power as Tropical Storm Henri has brought heavy rainfall and high winds through the region.

Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in the early afternoon on Sunday, Aug. 22, about about 12 miles from Mystic Seaport in New London County.

As of just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Eversource Energy reported that 28,003 of its more than 1.2 million customers in Connecticut experienced outages.

United Illuminating reported that 24 of its 341,026 customers experienced outages during that time.

The largest number of outages were reported in Canterbury, in Windham County, with 2,179 Eversource customers affected. More than 1,400 customers in Groton, in New Longdon County, also experienced outages. Killingly, in Windham County, had 1,323 outages.

Mansfield, in Tolland County, had 1,330 outages. Stonington and Lisbon, both in New London County, 1,236 and 1,205 outages, respectively..

In Hartford County, Bloomfield had 960 outages.

Find the full list of Eversource's Connecticut outages here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.