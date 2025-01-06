Suspect ID'd In Bridgeport's First Murder Of 2025

Nelson Garcia, 47, is wanted in connection with the Jan. 4, murder of Steven Vega, Bridgeport police said.

Garcia, described as 5’2”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last known to reside at 242 Lake Street in Bridgeport. Police say he is known to frequent the North End and West Side areas of the city.

The Bridgeport Police Department considers Garcia armed and dangerous and is urging the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Police also encourage tips to be directed to the case officer, Detective Elizabeth Santora, at 203-581-5291.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.