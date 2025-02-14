Fair 32°

Sex Offender ID'd As 'Peeping Tom' Banging On Bridgeport Apartment Windows, Police Say

Bridgeport police arrested a registered sex offender while investigating reports of a "Peeping Tom" in a neighborhood plagued by suspicious activity, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: CT Sex Offender Registry/Bridgeport PD
Cecilia Levine
Officers responded to 655 Palisades Avenue on Monday, Feb. 4, after residents reported a man banging on windows and peering into apartments, according to the Bridgeport Police Department. The area had recently seen a rise in concerns over trespassers and attempted break-ins.

During their investigation, officers made contact with Kevin Tucker, who was found to be in violation of unrelated offenses, police said. Records show he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 1991. 

Tucker was arrested and charged with interfering with an officer and failure to register as a sex offender. He was booked on a $10,000 bond and remains under investigation.

Bridgeport police praised the responding officers for their work and reassured residents that they remain committed to addressing safety concerns in the area.

