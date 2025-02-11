Ex-Con Tosses Gun Loaded With 15 Rounds Of Ammo During Police Chase In Bridgeport: Cops

The Bridgeport Regional Task Force had been investigating Kevin Reese, of Bridgeport, for drug and firearm violations throughout January 2025, police said on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

On Jan. 29, Fairfield Police attempted to pull over a gray Dodge Charger, but the driver, later identified as Reese, fled from officers, police said.

Later that day, Task Force Officers spotted Reese on East Washington Avenue in Bridgeport approaching the same vehicle. When officers attempted to detain him, Reese took off on foot, sparking a chase. During the pursuit, he allegedly discarded a Springfield XD9 9mm handgun loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Authorities confirmed that Reese is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions.

Reese was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, illegal transfer of a pistol, carrying a pistol without a permit, and illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine.

He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.