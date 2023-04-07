Know Him? Bridgeport Condo Murder Victim, 'Armed, Dangerous' Suspect Identified

Police have identified a Bridgeport woman who was found shot to death inside a condominium at the same time they issued an alert for the suspected killer.

Brianna Destiny McKoy, age 23, was found shot to death in Bridgeport around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, April 6 at the Coachlight Square Condominiums at 333 Vincellette St., said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

"The Bridgeport Police Department wishes to extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Brianna McKoy," Gilleran said.

Her suspected killer has been identified as Derrick Francis, age 40, who is known to frequent Bridgeport and the Bronx in New York, Gilleran said.

Gilleran said Francis, who is described as being 5-foot-8, 170, with black hair and brown eyes, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Francis or knows his whereabouts should immediately call 911 or Detective Keith Hanson, at 203 581-5243.

