The incident occurred at Beardsley Park at 3102 E Main St., in Bridgeport, around 8:10 p.m., Monday, May 20.

According to Tiadora Josef of the Bridgeport Police, the department received a report of a stroller being in the water at the park, which abuts a river.

Josef said the Bridgeport Fire Department searched the water as a precaution and worst-case scenario.

Nothing was found, and the park was reopened.

