Condo Murder: Woman Found Shot To Death In Bridgeport

A 23-year-old Bridgeport woman was found shot to death inside a condominium after police responded to a citizen's report.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, April 6 at the Coachlight Square Condominiums at 333 Vincellette St.

Patrol officers arrived on the scene and located the unresponsive woman who appeared to have been shot to death, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

Medical personnel quickly arrived at the location and pronounced the victim dead, Gilleran said. Her identity has not yet been released.

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad has responded and taken charge of the investigation.

"This appears to be an isolated incident where the victim knew her attacker," Gilleran said.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

