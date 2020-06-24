ID Released For Victims In Two Fatal Bridgeport Shootings

As detectives continue to investigate a night of violence in Bridgeport that left two people dead and several injured, police have released the IDs of the homicide victims.

The incidents took place throughout Bridgeport beginning around 5:13 p.m., Monday, June 22, and continued into the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 23, said Scott Appleby, director of the city's emergency management.

Police began responding to the series of shootings when two people were found shot and wounded in the area of 533 Harral Ave., Appleby said.

Officers on scene found a 13-year-old female shot once in the back and a 23- year- old male shot in the leg, Appleby said.

The first homicide took place around 6:12 p.m. at Fairfield Avenue and Albion Street, said Capt. Brian Fitzgerald.

Responding officers found 18-year-old Eugene Stinson, of Bridgeport, slumped in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, Fitzgerald said.

He was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he died.

The second homicide, took place around 10:45 p.m., at 750 William St., where officers found Wayne Wollcock, 52, address unknown, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Wollcock died at Bridgeport Hospital, Fitzgerald said.

The last shooting was reported around 12:40 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, in the area of Ellsworth and Fairfield Ave., where a man was shot while driving in his vehicle, but he was alert and talking.

Police have not revealed if any of the shootings are related.

Anyone with information regarding any of the crimes is asked to call Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

