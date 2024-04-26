The Fairfield County incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, on I-95 in Bridgeport.

According to the agency’s accident report, the trooper’s SUV was parked behind another car on the right shoulder of the interstate south of Exit 30 when a driver in the center lane lost control and struck the metal guardrail.

The out-of-control driver then struck the trooper and crashed into the back of his patrol car, which was then pushed into the first vehicle.

Body camera footage shows the trooper walking toward the rear of his SUV when a black sedan suddenly veers into the shoulder right in front of him.

The sound of the sedan’s brakes can be heard moments before it slams into the guardrail and hits the trooper, who is seen either jumping or falling over the guardrail and into a grassy area.

“I was just struck by a car. I’m down the embankment,” the trooper is heard saying on his radio.

Both the trooper and the sedan driver, 35-year-old Gamalier Mitchell-Millan, of Bridgeport, were taken to Bridgeport Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mitchell-Millan was issued a misdemeanor summons for failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, failure to move over, and failure to maintain a proper lane.

Video of the incident can be viewed here.

