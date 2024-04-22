The incident occurred in Bridgeport at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, near the intersection of Middle Street and John Street.

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, officers responding to a possible shooting found that a person had been stabbed in the chest and were on their way to a hospital.

Patrol officers began canvassing the downtown area for the suspect and a crime scene. Gilleran said that police discovered and secured a crime scene outside the “G’smoke Shop” at 7 Middle St.

During this time, a 32-year-old Bridgeport man arrived at the hospital suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was met outside the hospital by patrol officers who quickly assisted him into the emergency room. Gilleran added that the victim is reported to be in stable condition.

Gilleran said that while canvassing the downtown area, officers spotted a person matching the suspect description entering the Bridgeport Train Station.

Bridgeport officers followed the suspect, who had a visible blood-like substance on his outer clothing, into the train station. The suspect entered the men’s bathroom, where police detained him.

The suspect, later identified as 24-year-old David Raphael of Bridgeport, was also found to have a knife, Gilleran said.

Raphael was placed under arrest and charged with assault. The bond was set at $150,000.

The investigation revealed that Raphael initially confronted patrons and staff inside the smoke shop, asking for money. The 32-year-old victim was a patron inside the shop during that time.

It is reported that Raphael was not given any money and was asked to leave. A short time later, the victim left the shop, and Gilleran said an altercation occurred outside with Raphael.

Raphael stabbed the victim during the altercation, and a third party intervened to stop the assault. Raphael then fled the area on foot towards the train station.

