Bridgeport Native Shot To Death At 35 Remembered As 'Kind, Gentle Person'

Family and friends are remembering a Connecticut man who was shot to death at his home.

New Haven County resident Justin Spray, of Milford, died at the age of 35 on Wednesday, May 25, after he was shot “by a mentally ill person with a gun at his home,” his obituary said.

Police had been called to his home on Edgefield Avenue just before 1 p.m. with reports of a fight and possible gunfire, according to Milford Police.

Officers found Spray lying in the yard with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. He later died at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Witnesses held the alleged gunman, identified as Matthew Miner, age 29, of Milford, until police arrived.

Miner was later charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and altering identification marks on a gun.

Loved ones gathered at a funeral service for Spray on Sunday, June 5, at Dennis-D’Arcy-Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home in Stratford.

Born in Bridgeport, Spray graduated from Jonathan Law High School and Gateway Community College before working at Danenhofer Associates and Performance Environmental Services, his obituary said.

“He was a computer whiz and the go-to IT support person for many of his family and friends,” according to his memorial.

“Justin was very witty and had a unique sense of humor," his obituary said. "He enjoyed karate, cooking, and exploring new cuisines and teas with his mom. He loved a diversity of musical genres and playing the piano and organ, along with building computers and inventing computer games."

Jeannette Ross, who worked with Spray, described him as a “sweet, kind, and gentle person.”

In lieu of flowers, Spray’s family suggested making memorial contributions in his name to Sandy Hook Promise, Mental Health Connecticut, the Beardsley Zoo, or a charity of one’s choice.

