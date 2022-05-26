Milford Man Nabbed For Murder At Scene Of Crime, Police Say

A Connecticut man was charged with the alleged shooting death of another man after witnesses to the crime held him until police arrived.

The incident took place in New Haven County at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 in Milford.

Milford Police rushed to the scene at 83 Edgefield Ave., after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a fight between two individuals and possible gunfire, said Officer Marilisa Anania, of the Milford Police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located one victim, Justin Spray, age 35, on the ground in the side yard of the residence, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body, Anania said.

Officers also located the suspect, Matthew Miner, age 29, of Milford, who had been detained by witnesses to the incident, she added.

Officers immediately began to render aid to Spray, while others took Miner into custody.

One handgun was located at the scene which witnesses identified as the weapon used during the incident, police said.

Spray was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries, Anania said.

Following an investigation by the detective unit, Miner was arrested and charged with:

Murder

Criminal possession of a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Altering/removing identification marks on a firearm.

He is currently being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, May 26.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective R. Mahoney at (203) 783-4727 or rmahoney@milfordct.gov.

